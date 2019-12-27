Beldex (BDX) Achieves Market Cap of $105.58 Million

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $105.58 million and $759,363.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 53.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00065497 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000086 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. Beldex’s official website is beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

Beldex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

