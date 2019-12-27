Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the November 28th total of 10,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 27,446 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $2,212,422.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,105,084 shares of company stock valued at $169,114,978. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 407,053 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 17,412 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 221,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18,543 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth about $948,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Best Buy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,150 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.59 and a 200 day moving average of $72.15. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura upped their target price on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

