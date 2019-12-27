BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Short Interest Down 14.9% in December

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the November 28th total of 17,670,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth $104,000. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth $121,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in BEST during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. 20.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEST. ValuEngine lowered BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

NYSE:BEST opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 1.34. BEST has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $6.86.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BEST will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

