BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Short Interest Down 30.5% in December

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the November 28th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XAIR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.26. BeyondAirInc . has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other BeyondAirInc . news, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,722.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Amir Avniel bought 8,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.36. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 470,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,351.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 233,528 shares of company stock worth $870,824 over the last 90 days.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

