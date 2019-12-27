Bezant (BZNT) Hits One Day Volume of $184,455.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Bibox and IDEX. Bezant has a total market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $184,455.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 22% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00185002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.01252571 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000627 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025604 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant’s launch date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,149,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

