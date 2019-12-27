Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Short Interest Update

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the November 28th total of 43,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$9.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,434. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $19,268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.