BidiPass (BDP) Trading 11.3% Higher This Week

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.88 or 0.05872140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029833 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001187 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

