BidiPass Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $531,917.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038053 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.39 or 0.05870892 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00035847 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000280 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BDP is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,078,387 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, ProBit Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.