Binance Coin Price Tops $13.44 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $13.44 or 0.00182261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, HitBTC and FCoin. Binance Coin has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $158.74 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.01237701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00026081 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00120237 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, FCoin, AirSwap, Trade Satoshi, IDEX, Bancor Network, LBank, Gate.io, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

