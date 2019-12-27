Binance USD Market Cap Tops $17.17 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00013870 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Binance USD has a total market cap of $17.17 million and $4.78 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.72 or 0.05877780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029760 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036098 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001912 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023582 BTC.

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 28,954,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,008,196 tokens. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos.

Binance USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

