BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the November 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BKYI opened at $0.53 on Friday. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 73.92% and a negative net margin of 186.77%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKYI shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered BIO-key International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, authentication-transaction security technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

