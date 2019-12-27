BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the November 28th total of 475,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total value of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 11,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total transaction of $2,614,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,120. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 869.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 11.1% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 40.9% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $218.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.71. BIO-TECHNE has a 52-week low of $134.59 and a 52-week high of $223.28. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.38 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

