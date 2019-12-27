BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Short Interest Down 37.4% in December

BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 37.4% from the November 28th total of 49,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ BHTG traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.56. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,661. BioHiTech Global has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $3.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In related news, Director James D. Chambers purchased 17,000 shares of BioHiTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $30,430.00. Insiders purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $38,866 in the last ninety days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioHiTech Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

