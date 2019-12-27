Bismuth (BIS) Price Hits $0.0801 on Top Exchanges

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, Bismuth has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.0801 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $5,913.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013429 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

