Bismuth (BIS) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $7,670.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000606 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000095 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

BIS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

