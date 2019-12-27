BitBall One Day Volume Reaches $2,382.00 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded 48.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $264,859.00 and $2,382.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00062557 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00084698 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001121 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00069657 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,358.08 or 1.00301021 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BTB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,255,759 tokens. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

