Bitblocks Trading Down 47.9% This Week (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Bitblocks has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. Bitblocks has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $48,876.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00063792 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084775 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,379.70 or 1.00433889 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Bitblocks

Bitblocks (CRYPTO:BBK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 212,241,976 coins. Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com.

Bitblocks Coin Trading

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

