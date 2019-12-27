Bitcoin Fast 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,009.00 (BTCF)

Bitcoin Fast (CURRENCY:BTCF) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Bitcoin Fast has a total market capitalization of $79,968.00 and $1,009.00 worth of Bitcoin Fast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Fast has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Fast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063519 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00086213 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000770 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00073784 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,267.97 or 0.99638203 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Fast Profile

Bitcoin Fast is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Fast’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,189,849 coins. Bitcoin Fast’s official Twitter account is @BitCoinFastTeam. Bitcoin Fast’s official website is bitcoinfast.co.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Fast

Bitcoin Fast can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Fast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Fast should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Fast using one of the exchanges listed above.

