Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.38 or 0.00073073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, BitFlip, Bleutrade and Korbit. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $94.16 million and approximately $19.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00380408 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00084148 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001445 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Braziliex, Huobi, Bitfinex, HitBTC, YoBit, OKEx, Coinone, Bithumb, Exrates, Bit-Z, CEX.IO, Bleutrade, Binance, Indodax, C2CX, Gate.io, Bitinka, Koineks, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, BitFlip, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, BitMarket, TDAX, Kucoin, BitBay, Upbit, Altcoin Trader, Exmo, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, Instant Bitex, Korbit, Bitsane, Ovis, Crex24, Coinnest, SouthXchange, QuadrigaCX, Bitlish and DSX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

