Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $24,050.00

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000263 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $238,518.00 and approximately $24,050.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,450,713 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Escodex, Crex24, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

