Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% This Week

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062449 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00046230 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00547963 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00234736 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085488 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

