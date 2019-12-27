Bitcoin Plus Price Tops $3.82 on Major Exchanges (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $511,477.00 and $15,919.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $3.82 or 0.00052573 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004685 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00001342 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008259 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000835 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,757 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official website is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

