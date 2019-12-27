Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Reaches Market Cap of $518,667.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $3.88 or 0.00052870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market cap of $518,667.00 and approximately $15,742.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004909 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001316 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006647 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2014. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 133,781 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

