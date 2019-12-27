Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $463,227.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.0970 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin and Nanex. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $463,227.00 and $11,813.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00381627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085038 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00001045 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000434 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,806,044 coins and its circulating supply is 4,776,498 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Altcoin Trader, Nanex, TradeOgre, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

