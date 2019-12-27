Bitcoinus Reaches Market Cap of $12.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $12.00 and approximately $3,520.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062311 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085230 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000821 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00075597 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,374.63 or 1.00444924 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000370 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

BITS is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

