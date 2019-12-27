BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,966.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24 and Graviex. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $560,960.00 and $1,966.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00380739 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00073682 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00085465 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001410 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,984,435,214 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, Exrates and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

