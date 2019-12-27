Bitradio Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Bitradio has a total market cap of $101,991.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008276 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001084 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000278 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,258,684 coins and its circulating supply is 8,258,680 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

