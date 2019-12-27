BitTube Price Up 34.7% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 34.7% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $14,004.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitTube alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00623347 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003709 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001715 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 224,174,494 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.