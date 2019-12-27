bitUSD (BITUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. One bitUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00006448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. bitUSD has a market cap of $1.25 million and $4,108.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, bitUSD has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00182936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.96 or 0.01215643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026322 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119387 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,685,700 tokens. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

