bitUSD (BITUSD) Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. bitUSD has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $2,861.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. In the last week, bitUSD has traded down 33.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00184745 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.01254040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00119917 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Token Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,689,370 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org. bitUSD’s official website is bit.ly/BitShares_USD. bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares.

bitUSD Token Trading

bitUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

