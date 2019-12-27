BitWhite Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, BitWhite has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $25,603.00 and approximately $4,121.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitWhite alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitWhite

BitWhite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Sistemkoin, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitWhite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitWhite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.