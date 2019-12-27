BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0397 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 14% lower against the dollar. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $9,217.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0397 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bleutrade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022247 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,680,307 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

