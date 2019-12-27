Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Capital Investment Corp (NASDAQ:BKCC) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 504,500 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the November 28th total of 412,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO James Keenan purchased 30,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,118.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 83.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 107,552 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 10.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 645,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 59,408 shares during the period. Green Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $198,000. 29.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.08.

Shares of BKCC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Blackrock Capital Investment had a negative net margin of 47.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.20%. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

