BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the November 28th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 252,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 86,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 273,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares in the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $829.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.69. BlackRock TCP Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a current ratio of 21.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. Research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.