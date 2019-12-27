Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Down 20.8% in December

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the November 28th total of 22,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.32. The company had a trading volume of 149,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Blackstone Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

