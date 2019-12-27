BLAST Price Down 16.9% Over Last Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $33,490.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BLAST has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00022608 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003665 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 49.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000535 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 55,717,830 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

