Block Array Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ARY)

Block Array (CURRENCY:ARY) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Block Array has a market cap of $10,834.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Block Array was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Block Array has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. One Block Array token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.01 or 0.05867713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029687 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00035970 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001903 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Block Array

Block Array (ARY) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Block Array’s total supply is 88,409,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,430,738 tokens. Block Array’s official website is www.blockarray.com. The Reddit community for Block Array is /r/blockarraygroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Block Array’s official Twitter account is @blockarraygroup.

Buying and Selling Block Array

Block Array can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block Array directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block Array should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block Array using one of the exchanges listed above.

