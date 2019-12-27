Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Tops $0.61 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00008265 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $9,695.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,388,561 coins. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.