BOMB (BOMB) Market Cap Achieves $646,096.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $646,096.00 and approximately $33,738.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB token can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00009305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063381 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00085919 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000774 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00072399 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.28 or 1.00142142 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,397 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,609 tokens. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

