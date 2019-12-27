BOMB (BOMB) Market Capitalization Tops $655,927.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00009370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a market capitalization of $655,927.00 and $35,530.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00064053 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084955 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001120 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,376.56 or 1.00472477 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 955,393 tokens and its circulating supply is 954,605 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken.

BOMB Token Trading

BOMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

