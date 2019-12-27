BonusCloud (BXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,367.00

BonusCloud (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, BonusCloud has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. BonusCloud has a market cap of $1.06 million and $3,367.00 worth of BonusCloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonusCloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BonusCloud Profile

BXC is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. BonusCloud's total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,803,658,370 tokens.

The official message board for BonusCloud is medium.com/@bonuscloud. The official website for BonusCloud is bonuscloud.io.

BonusCloud Token Trading

BonusCloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonusCloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonusCloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonusCloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

