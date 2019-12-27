BOScoin 1-Day Volume Tops $798,478.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 27th. BOScoin has a market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $798,478.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 47% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,187,141,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,388,707 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

