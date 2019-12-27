Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Short Interest Update

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the November 28th total of 910,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $157,099.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total value of $222,875.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,638.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,395 shares of company stock valued at $868,410. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.49. 203,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,745. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.04 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.58.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

