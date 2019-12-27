Bottos (BTO) Hits Market Cap of $1.55 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, IDEX, LBank and Bibox. In the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $528,111.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $432.90 or 0.05900440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029530 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001876 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023535 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, LBank, Bit-Z, Bibox, BigONE, OTCBTC and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

