Bottos (BTO) Trading Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, LBank and Bibox. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $555,780.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.60 or 0.05978769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00030113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos is a token. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, OTCBTC, Bibox, BigONE, Bit-Z, IDEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

