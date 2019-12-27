BOX Token (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $21,788.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0325 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Hotbit. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BOX Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007131 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,648,748 tokens. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one.

BOX Token Token Trading

BOX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.