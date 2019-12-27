Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) CFO Purchases $47,792.00 in Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) CFO Preetam Shah acquired 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $47,792.00.

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,271. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.29. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BCLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $138,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

