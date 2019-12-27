Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) COO Purchases $12,360.00 in Stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCLI) COO Ralph Dr. Kern bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, for a total transaction of $12,360.00.

BCLI stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $92.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 21,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) adult stem cell therapies designed to address the unmet medical needs of patients with debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes a patient's own cells, which are engineered outside the body, to produce and secrete factors known to promote neuronal survival.

