Bridge Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $40.00 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $92,538.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Protocol

BRDG is a token. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 tokens. Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io. The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bridge Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bridge Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

