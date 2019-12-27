Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 136.3% in December

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the November 28th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.
Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.
Brigham Minerals Company Profile
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
