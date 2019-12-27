Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) Short Interest Up 136.3% in December

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 136.3% from the November 28th total of 452,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.08.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.